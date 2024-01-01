Egyptian pounds to Bulgarian levs today

Convert EGP to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
38.44 bgn

1.000 EGP = 0.03844 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:48
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 EGP0.03844 BGN
5 EGP0.19221 BGN
10 EGP0.38441 BGN
20 EGP0.76882 BGN
50 EGP1.92205 BGN
100 EGP3.84410 BGN
250 EGP9.61025 BGN
500 EGP19.22050 BGN
1000 EGP38.44100 BGN
2000 EGP76.88200 BGN
5000 EGP192.20500 BGN
10000 EGP384.41000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Egyptian Pound
1 BGN26.01390 EGP
5 BGN130.06950 EGP
10 BGN260.13900 EGP
20 BGN520.27800 EGP
50 BGN1,300.69500 EGP
100 BGN2,601.39000 EGP
250 BGN6,503.47500 EGP
500 BGN13,006.95000 EGP
1000 BGN26,013.90000 EGP
2000 BGN52,027.80000 EGP
5000 BGN130,069.50000 EGP
10000 BGN260,139.00000 EGP