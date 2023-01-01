10 Egyptian pounds to Bulgarian levs

Convert EGP to BGN at the real exchange rate

10 egp
0.58 bgn

1.00000 EGP = 0.05809 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:39
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 EGP0.05809 BGN
5 EGP0.29043 BGN
10 EGP0.58086 BGN
20 EGP1.16172 BGN
50 EGP2.90429 BGN
100 EGP5.80858 BGN
250 EGP14.52145 BGN
500 EGP29.04290 BGN
1000 EGP58.08580 BGN
2000 EGP116.17160 BGN
5000 EGP290.42900 BGN
10000 EGP580.85800 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Egyptian Pound
1 BGN17.21590 EGP
5 BGN86.07950 EGP
10 BGN172.15900 EGP
20 BGN344.31800 EGP
50 BGN860.79500 EGP
100 BGN1721.59000 EGP
250 BGN4303.97500 EGP
500 BGN8607.95000 EGP
1000 BGN17215.90000 EGP
2000 BGN34431.80000 EGP
5000 BGN86079.50000 EGP
10000 BGN172159.00000 EGP