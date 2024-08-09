20 Bulgarian levs to Egyptian pounds

Convert BGN to EGP at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
549.88 egp

лв1.000 BGN = E£27.49 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:43
BGN to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.578627.5786
Low26.574525.8954
Average26.937726.4718
Change3.46%5.34%
1 BGN to EGP stats

The performance of BGN to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.5786 and a 30 day low of 26.5745. This means the 30 day average was 26.9377. The change for BGN to EGP was 3.46.

The performance of BGN to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.5786 and a 90 day low of 25.8954. This means the 90 day average was 26.4718. The change for BGN to EGP was 5.34.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5211.3240.78418.326
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8230.9120.7940.4710.991
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Egyptian Pound
1 BGN27.49400 EGP
5 BGN137.47000 EGP
10 BGN274.94000 EGP
20 BGN549.88000 EGP
50 BGN1,374.70000 EGP
100 BGN2,749.40000 EGP
250 BGN6,873.50000 EGP
500 BGN13,747.00000 EGP
1000 BGN27,494.00000 EGP
2000 BGN54,988.00000 EGP
5000 BGN137,470.00000 EGP
10000 BGN274,940.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 EGP0.03637 BGN
5 EGP0.18186 BGN
10 EGP0.36372 BGN
20 EGP0.72743 BGN
50 EGP1.81858 BGN
100 EGP3.63716 BGN
250 EGP9.09290 BGN
500 EGP18.18580 BGN
1000 EGP36.37160 BGN
2000 EGP72.74320 BGN
5000 EGP181.85800 BGN
10000 EGP363.71600 BGN