Bulgarian lev to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Egyptian pounds is currently 27.494 today, reflecting a 0.039% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 1.253% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 27.743 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 27.072 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.741% increase in value.