Egyptian pounds to Bulgarian levs today

Convert EGP to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
38.09 bgn

E£1.000 EGP = лв0.03809 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:03
Wise

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.5823.67332.373
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9433.95334.836
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8092.67223.552
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.929106.6884.68841.322

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 EGP0,03809 BGN
5 EGP0,19045 BGN
10 EGP0,38090 BGN
20 EGP0,76180 BGN
50 EGP1,90450 BGN
100 EGP3,80899 BGN
250 EGP9,52248 BGN
500 EGP19,04495 BGN
1000 EGP38,08990 BGN
2000 EGP76,17980 BGN
5000 EGP190,44950 BGN
10000 EGP380,89900 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Egyptian Pound
1 BGN26,25370 EGP
5 BGN131,26850 EGP
10 BGN262,53700 EGP
20 BGN525,07400 EGP
50 BGN1.312,68500 EGP
100 BGN2.625,37000 EGP
250 BGN6.563,42500 EGP
500 BGN13.126,85000 EGP
1000 BGN26.253,70000 EGP
2000 BGN52.507,40000 EGP
5000 BGN131.268,50000 EGP
10000 BGN262.537,00000 EGP