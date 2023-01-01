amount-spellout.1000 Egyptian pounds to Bulgarian levs

Convert EGP to BGN at the real exchange rate

1000 egp
57.22 bgn

1.00000 EGP = 0.05722 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692851.1069592.12051.464661.625840.92899518.7261
1 GBP1.1503711.2734105.9721.68491.870311.0686921.5419
1 USD0.90340.785299183.22011.323151.468750.8392516.9168
1 INR0.01085530.009436410.012016310.01589940.0176490.01008470.203278

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 EGP0.05722 BGN
5 EGP0.28609 BGN
10 EGP0.57217 BGN
20 EGP1.14434 BGN
50 EGP2.86086 BGN
100 EGP5.72172 BGN
250 EGP14.30430 BGN
500 EGP28.60860 BGN
1000 EGP57.21720 BGN
2000 EGP114.43440 BGN
5000 EGP286.08600 BGN
10000 EGP572.17200 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Egyptian Pound
1 BGN17.47730 EGP
5 BGN87.38650 EGP
10 BGN174.77300 EGP
20 BGN349.54600 EGP
50 BGN873.86500 EGP
100 BGN1747.73000 EGP
250 BGN4369.32500 EGP
500 BGN8738.65000 EGP
1000 BGN17477.30000 EGP
2000 BGN34954.60000 EGP
5000 BGN87386.50000 EGP
10000 BGN174773.00000 EGP