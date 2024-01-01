Egyptian pounds to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert EGP to ANG at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ƒ0.03675 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:55
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to ANG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ANG
1 EGP to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03710.0371
Low0.03670.0363
Average0.03690.0368
Change-0.11%-0.78%
View full history

1 EGP to ANG stats

The performance of EGP to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0371 and a 30 day low of 0.0367. This means the 30 day average was 0.0369. The change for EGP to ANG was -0.11.

The performance of EGP to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0371 and a 90 day low of 0.0363. This means the 90 day average was 0.0368. The change for EGP to ANG was -0.78.

Track market ratesView EGP to ANG chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9271.3820.771.50184.0783.67334.257
1 EUR1.07911.4920.8311.6290.7153.96336.962
1 CAD0.7230.6710.5571.08660.8182.65724.78
1 GBP1.2991.2041.79611.95109.2044.77144.495

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 EGP0.03675 ANG
5 EGP0.18374 ANG
10 EGP0.36748 ANG
20 EGP0.73496 ANG
50 EGP1.83741 ANG
100 EGP3.67481 ANG
250 EGP9.18703 ANG
500 EGP18.37405 ANG
1000 EGP36.74810 ANG
2000 EGP73.49620 ANG
5000 EGP183.74050 ANG
10000 EGP367.48100 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Egyptian Pound
1 ANG27.21230 EGP
5 ANG136.06150 EGP
10 ANG272.12300 EGP
20 ANG544.24600 EGP
50 ANG1,360.61500 EGP
100 ANG2,721.23000 EGP
250 ANG6,803.07500 EGP
500 ANG13,606.15000 EGP
1000 ANG27,212.30000 EGP
2000 ANG54,424.60000 EGP
5000 ANG136,061.50000 EGP
10000 ANG272,123.00000 EGP