Egyptian pounds to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert EGP to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
186.57 svc

1.000 EGP = 0.1866 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:58
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1963.67332.389
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66290.2643.98535.141
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.2662.70523.852
1 GBP1.2711.1711.72511.947105.7054.66641.152

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Salvadoran Colón
1 EGP0.18657 SVC
5 EGP0.93286 SVC
10 EGP1.86572 SVC
20 EGP3.73144 SVC
50 EGP9.32860 SVC
100 EGP18.65720 SVC
250 EGP46.64300 SVC
500 EGP93.28600 SVC
1000 EGP186.57200 SVC
2000 EGP373.14400 SVC
5000 EGP932.86000 SVC
10000 EGP1,865.72000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Egyptian Pound
1 SVC5.35986 EGP
5 SVC26.79930 EGP
10 SVC53.59860 EGP
20 SVC107.19720 EGP
50 SVC267.99300 EGP
100 SVC535.98600 EGP
250 SVC1,339.96500 EGP
500 SVC2,679.93000 EGP
1000 SVC5,359.86000 EGP
2000 SVC10,719.72000 EGP
5000 SVC26,799.30000 EGP
10000 SVC53,598.60000 EGP