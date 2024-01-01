Egyptian pounds to Pakistani rupees today

Convert EGP to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
5,940.39 pkr

1.000 EGP = 5.940 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2681.4741.6620.96618.215
1 GBP1.17111.27105.7021.7251.9471.13221.329
1 USD0.9220.787183.2011.3581.5320.89116.789
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 EGP5.94039 PKR
5 EGP29.70195 PKR
10 EGP59.40390 PKR
20 EGP118.80780 PKR
50 EGP297.01950 PKR
100 EGP594.03900 PKR
250 EGP1,485.09750 PKR
500 EGP2,970.19500 PKR
1000 EGP5,940.39000 PKR
2000 EGP11,880.78000 PKR
5000 EGP29,701.95000 PKR
10000 EGP59,403.90000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 PKR0.16834 EGP
5 PKR0.84170 EGP
10 PKR1.68339 EGP
20 PKR3.36678 EGP
50 PKR8.41695 EGP
100 PKR16.83390 EGP
250 PKR42.08475 EGP
500 PKR84.16950 EGP
1000 PKR168.33900 EGP
2000 PKR336.67800 EGP
5000 PKR841.69500 EGP
10000 PKR1,683.39000 EGP