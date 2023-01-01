500 Egyptian pounds to Pakistani rupees

Convert EGP to PKR at the real exchange rate

500 egp
4,619.74 pkr

1.00000 EGP = 9.23948 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871.090490.84181.493681.661940.9634518.7201
1 GBP1.1494311.25335104.4171.71691.91031.1074121.5176
1 USD0.91710.797862183.31051.369851.524160.8835517.1681
1 INR0.01100820.009576960.012003310.01644270.01829490.01060550.206074

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Pakistani Rupee
1 EGP9.23948 PKR
5 EGP46.19740 PKR
10 EGP92.39480 PKR
20 EGP184.78960 PKR
50 EGP461.97400 PKR
100 EGP923.94800 PKR
250 EGP2309.87000 PKR
500 EGP4619.74000 PKR
1000 EGP9239.48000 PKR
2000 EGP18478.96000 PKR
5000 EGP46197.40000 PKR
10000 EGP92394.80000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 PKR0.10823 EGP
5 PKR0.54115 EGP
10 PKR1.08231 EGP
20 PKR2.16462 EGP
50 PKR5.41155 EGP
100 PKR10.82310 EGP
250 PKR27.05775 EGP
500 PKR54.11550 EGP
1000 PKR108.23100 EGP
2000 PKR216.46200 EGP
5000 PKR541.15500 EGP
10000 PKR1082.31000 EGP