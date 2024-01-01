Egyptian pounds to Mauritian rupees today

Convert EGP to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
995.18 mur

1.000 EGP = 0.9952 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:55
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 EGP0.99518 MUR
5 EGP4.97590 MUR
10 EGP9.95179 MUR
20 EGP19.90358 MUR
50 EGP49.75895 MUR
100 EGP99.51790 MUR
250 EGP248.79475 MUR
500 EGP497.58950 MUR
1000 EGP995.17900 MUR
2000 EGP1,990.35800 MUR
5000 EGP4,975.89500 MUR
10000 EGP9,951.79000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 MUR1.00484 EGP
5 MUR5.02420 EGP
10 MUR10.04840 EGP
20 MUR20.09680 EGP
50 MUR50.24200 EGP
100 MUR100.48400 EGP
250 MUR251.21000 EGP
500 MUR502.42000 EGP
1000 MUR1,004.84000 EGP
2000 MUR2,009.68000 EGP
5000 MUR5,024.20000 EGP
10000 MUR10,048.40000 EGP