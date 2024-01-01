Convert EGP to MUR at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Mauritian rupees today

1,000 egp
1,000.29 mur

E£1.000 EGP = ₨1.000 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 EGP1,00029 MUR
5 EGP5,00145 MUR
10 EGP10,00290 MUR
20 EGP20,00580 MUR
50 EGP50,01450 MUR
100 EGP100,02900 MUR
250 EGP250,07250 MUR
500 EGP500,14500 MUR
1000 EGP1.000,29000 MUR
2000 EGP2.000,58000 MUR
5000 EGP5.001,45000 MUR
10000 EGP10.002,90000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 MUR0,99972 EGP
5 MUR4,99858 EGP
10 MUR9,99715 EGP
20 MUR19,99430 EGP
50 MUR49,98575 EGP
100 MUR99,97150 EGP
250 MUR249,92875 EGP
500 MUR499,85750 EGP
1000 MUR999,71500 EGP
2000 MUR1.999,43000 EGP
5000 MUR4.998,57500 EGP
10000 MUR9.997,15000 EGP