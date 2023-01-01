amount-spellout.1000 Egyptian pounds to Mauritian rupees

Convert EGP to MUR at the real exchange rate

1000 egp
1435.06 mur

1.00000 EGP = 1.43506 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.90451.32030.7852681.4661783.22373.6727529.5745
1 EUR1.105611.459720.8681751.62192.01214.0605932.6976
1 CAD0.7574040.68506110.5947651.1104863.03392.7817522.3998
1 GBP1.273451.151841.6813411.86709105.9814.6770637.6616

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mauritian Rupee
1 EGP1.43506 MUR
5 EGP7.17530 MUR
10 EGP14.35060 MUR
20 EGP28.70120 MUR
50 EGP71.75300 MUR
100 EGP143.50600 MUR
250 EGP358.76500 MUR
500 EGP717.53000 MUR
1000 EGP1435.06000 MUR
2000 EGP2870.12000 MUR
5000 EGP7175.30000 MUR
10000 EGP14350.60000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 MUR0.69684 EGP
5 MUR3.48419 EGP
10 MUR6.96837 EGP
20 MUR13.93674 EGP
50 MUR34.84185 EGP
100 MUR69.68370 EGP
250 MUR174.20925 EGP
500 MUR348.41850 EGP
1000 MUR696.83700 EGP
2000 MUR1393.67400 EGP
5000 MUR3484.18500 EGP
10000 MUR6968.37000 EGP