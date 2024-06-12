Egyptian pound to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Mauritian rupees is currently 1,000 today, reflecting a 1.517% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.796% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 1,002 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0,966 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -3.104% decrease in value.