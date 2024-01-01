Egyptian pounds to Bahraini dinars today

Convert EGP to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
8.038 bhd

1.000 EGP = 0.008038 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:48
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 EGP0.00804 BHD
5 EGP0.04019 BHD
10 EGP0.08038 BHD
20 EGP0.16075 BHD
50 EGP0.40188 BHD
100 EGP0.80377 BHD
250 EGP2.00942 BHD
500 EGP4.01885 BHD
1000 EGP8.03769 BHD
2000 EGP16.07538 BHD
5000 EGP40.18845 BHD
10000 EGP80.37690 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 BHD124.41400 EGP
5 BHD622.07000 EGP
10 BHD1,244.14000 EGP
20 BHD2,488.28000 EGP
50 BHD6,220.70000 EGP
100 BHD12,441.40000 EGP
250 BHD31,103.50000 EGP
500 BHD62,207.00000 EGP
1000 BHD124,414.00000 EGP
2000 BHD248,828.00000 EGP
5000 BHD622,070.00000 EGP
10000 BHD1,244,140.00000 EGP