Egyptian pounds to Bahraini dinars today

Convert EGP to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
7.899 bhd

E£1.000 EGP = .د.ب0.007899 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:03
Wise

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7831.51283.5823.67332.373
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9433.95334.836
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8092.67223.552
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.929106.6884.68841.322

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 EGP0,00790 BHD
5 EGP0,03949 BHD
10 EGP0,07899 BHD
20 EGP0,15798 BHD
50 EGP0,39494 BHD
100 EGP0,78988 BHD
250 EGP1,97469 BHD
500 EGP3,94939 BHD
1000 EGP7,89878 BHD
2000 EGP15,79756 BHD
5000 EGP39,49390 BHD
10000 EGP78,98780 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 BHD126,60200 EGP
5 BHD633,01000 EGP
10 BHD1.266,02000 EGP
20 BHD2.532,04000 EGP
50 BHD6.330,10000 EGP
100 BHD12.660,20000 EGP
250 BHD31.650,50000 EGP
500 BHD63.301,00000 EGP
1000 BHD126.602,00000 EGP
2000 BHD253.204,00000 EGP
5000 BHD633.010,00000 EGP
10000 BHD1.266.020,00000 EGP