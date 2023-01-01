500 Egyptian pounds to Bahraini dinars

Convert EGP to BHD at the real exchange rate

500 egp
6,101 bhd

1.00000 EGP = 0.01220 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8691851.106392.07061.463911.625360.9285418.7226
1 GBP1.150511.27285105.9321.68431.870051.0682921.5412
1 USD0.90390.785639183.22391.323251.469180.8392516.9236
1 INR0.01086120.009440060.012015810.01589990.01765340.01008420.20335

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 EGP0.01220 BHD
5 EGP0.06101 BHD
10 EGP0.12202 BHD
20 EGP0.24405 BHD
50 EGP0.61013 BHD
100 EGP1.22025 BHD
250 EGP3.05063 BHD
500 EGP6.10125 BHD
1000 EGP12.20250 BHD
2000 EGP24.40500 BHD
5000 EGP61.01250 BHD
10000 EGP122.02500 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 BHD81.95050 EGP
5 BHD409.75250 EGP
10 BHD819.50500 EGP
20 BHD1639.01000 EGP
50 BHD4097.52500 EGP
100 BHD8195.05000 EGP
250 BHD20487.62500 EGP
500 BHD40975.25000 EGP
1000 BHD81950.50000 EGP
2000 BHD163901.00000 EGP
5000 BHD409752.50000 EGP
10000 BHD819505.00000 EGP