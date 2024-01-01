100 Bahraini dinars to Egyptian pounds

Convert BHD to EGP at the real exchange rate

100 bhd
13,063.60 egp

.د.ب1.000 BHD = E£130.6 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High130.6560130.6560
Low127.1920123.7040
Average128.4452126.8940
Change2.62%3.95%
1 BHD to EGP stats

The performance of BHD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 130.6560 and a 30 day low of 127.1920. This means the 30 day average was 128.4452. The change for BHD to EGP was 2.62.

The performance of BHD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 130.6560 and a 90 day low of 123.7040. This means the 90 day average was 126.8940. The change for BHD to EGP was 3.95.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 BHD130.63600 EGP
5 BHD653.18000 EGP
10 BHD1,306.36000 EGP
20 BHD2,612.72000 EGP
50 BHD6,531.80000 EGP
100 BHD13,063.60000 EGP
250 BHD32,659.00000 EGP
500 BHD65,318.00000 EGP
1000 BHD130,636.00000 EGP
2000 BHD261,272.00000 EGP
5000 BHD653,180.00000 EGP
10000 BHD1,306,360.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 EGP0.00765 BHD
5 EGP0.03827 BHD
10 EGP0.07655 BHD
20 EGP0.15310 BHD
50 EGP0.38274 BHD
100 EGP0.76548 BHD
250 EGP1.91371 BHD
500 EGP3.82742 BHD
1000 EGP7.65484 BHD
2000 EGP15.30968 BHD
5000 EGP38.27420 BHD
10000 EGP76.54840 BHD