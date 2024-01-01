Egyptian pounds to Liberian dollars today

1,000 egp
4,107.21 lrd

1.000 EGP = 4.107 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:54
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to LRD rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Liberian Dollar
1 EGP4.10721 LRD
5 EGP20.53605 LRD
10 EGP41.07210 LRD
20 EGP82.14420 LRD
50 EGP205.36050 LRD
100 EGP410.72100 LRD
250 EGP1,026.80250 LRD
500 EGP2,053.60500 LRD
1000 EGP4,107.21000 LRD
2000 EGP8,214.42000 LRD
5000 EGP20,536.05000 LRD
10000 EGP41,072.10000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 LRD0.24347 EGP
5 LRD1.21737 EGP
10 LRD2.43474 EGP
20 LRD4.86948 EGP
50 LRD12.17370 EGP
100 LRD24.34740 EGP
250 LRD60.86850 EGP
500 LRD121.73700 EGP
1000 LRD243.47400 EGP
2000 LRD486.94800 EGP
5000 LRD1,217.37000 EGP
10000 LRD2,434.74000 EGP