Indonesian rupiahs to Liberian dollars today

Convert IDR to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
12,259 lrd

1.000 IDR = 0.01226 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6351.4721.660.96718.206
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1391.7241.9431.13321.321
1 USD0.9170.783183.111.351.5220.88716.695
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Liberian Dollar
1 IDR0.01226 LRD
5 IDR0.06130 LRD
10 IDR0.12259 LRD
20 IDR0.24518 LRD
50 IDR0.61295 LRD
100 IDR1.22590 LRD
250 IDR3.06475 LRD
500 IDR6.12950 LRD
1000 IDR12.25900 LRD
2000 IDR24.51800 LRD
5000 IDR61.29500 LRD
10000 IDR122.59000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 LRD81.57280 IDR
5 LRD407.86400 IDR
10 LRD815.72800 IDR
20 LRD1,631.45600 IDR
50 LRD4,078.64000 IDR
100 LRD8,157.28000 IDR
250 LRD20,393.20000 IDR
500 LRD40,786.40000 IDR
1000 LRD81,572.80000 IDR
2000 LRD163,145.60000 IDR
5000 LRD407,864.00000 IDR
10000 LRD815,728.00000 IDR