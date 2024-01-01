100 Indonesian rupiahs to Liberian dollars

Convert IDR to LRD at the real exchange rate

100 idr
1.25 lrd

Rp1.000 IDR = L$0.01254 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:38
IDR to LRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LRD
1 IDR to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01270.0127
Low0.01210.0118
Average0.01250.0121
Change4.01%5.37%
1 IDR to LRD stats

The performance of IDR to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0127 and a 30 day low of 0.0121. This means the 30 day average was 0.0125. The change for IDR to LRD was 4.01.

The performance of IDR to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0127 and a 90 day low of 0.0118. This means the 90 day average was 0.0121. The change for IDR to LRD was 5.37.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Liberian Dollar
1 IDR0.01254 LRD
5 IDR0.06272 LRD
10 IDR0.12545 LRD
20 IDR0.25089 LRD
50 IDR0.62723 LRD
100 IDR1.25446 LRD
250 IDR3.13615 LRD
500 IDR6.27230 LRD
1000 IDR12.54460 LRD
2000 IDR25.08920 LRD
5000 IDR62.72300 LRD
10000 IDR125.44600 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 LRD79.71550 IDR
5 LRD398.57750 IDR
10 LRD797.15500 IDR
20 LRD1,594.31000 IDR
50 LRD3,985.77500 IDR
100 LRD7,971.55000 IDR
250 LRD19,928.87500 IDR
500 LRD39,857.75000 IDR
1000 LRD79,715.50000 IDR
2000 LRD159,431.00000 IDR
5000 LRD398,577.50000 IDR
10000 LRD797,155.00000 IDR