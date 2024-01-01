Egyptian pounds to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert EGP to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
1,210.56 etb

1.000 EGP = 1.211 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1943.67332.386
1 EUR1.08511.4740.8541.66290.2613.98535.137
1 CAD0.7360.67910.5791.12861.2562.70423.846
1 GBP1.2711.1711.72611.946105.7114.66741.151

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ethiopian Birr
1 EGP1.21056 ETB
5 EGP6.05280 ETB
10 EGP12.10560 ETB
20 EGP24.21120 ETB
50 EGP60.52800 ETB
100 EGP121.05600 ETB
250 EGP302.64000 ETB
500 EGP605.28000 ETB
1000 EGP1,210.56000 ETB
2000 EGP2,421.12000 ETB
5000 EGP6,052.80000 ETB
10000 EGP12,105.60000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Egyptian Pound
1 ETB0.82606 EGP
5 ETB4.13031 EGP
10 ETB8.26062 EGP
20 ETB16.52124 EGP
50 ETB41.30310 EGP
100 ETB82.60620 EGP
250 ETB206.51550 EGP
500 ETB413.03100 EGP
1000 ETB826.06200 EGP
2000 ETB1,652.12400 EGP
5000 ETB4,130.31000 EGP
10000 ETB8,260.62000 EGP