5 Ethiopian birrs to Egyptian pounds

Convert ETB to EGP at the real exchange rate

5 etb
2.75 egp

1.00000 ETB = 0.55020 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Loading

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Egyptian Pound
1 ETB0.55020 EGP
5 ETB2.75101 EGP
10 ETB5.50202 EGP
20 ETB11.00404 EGP
50 ETB27.51010 EGP
100 ETB55.02020 EGP
250 ETB137.55050 EGP
500 ETB275.10100 EGP
1000 ETB550.20200 EGP
2000 ETB1100.40400 EGP
5000 ETB2751.01000 EGP
10000 ETB5502.02000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ethiopian Birr
1 EGP1.81751 ETB
5 EGP9.08755 ETB
10 EGP18.17510 ETB
20 EGP36.35020 ETB
50 EGP90.87550 ETB
100 EGP181.75100 ETB
250 EGP454.37750 ETB
500 EGP908.75500 ETB
1000 EGP1817.51000 ETB
2000 EGP3635.02000 ETB
5000 EGP9087.55000 ETB
10000 EGP18175.10000 ETB