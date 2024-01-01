Egyptian pounds to Cambodian riels today

Convert EGP to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
86,250.50 khr

1.000 EGP = 86.25 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:53
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Cambodian Riel
1 EGP86.25050 KHR
5 EGP431.25250 KHR
10 EGP862.50500 KHR
20 EGP1,725.01000 KHR
50 EGP4,312.52500 KHR
100 EGP8,625.05000 KHR
250 EGP21,562.62500 KHR
500 EGP43,125.25000 KHR
1000 EGP86,250.50000 KHR
2000 EGP172,501.00000 KHR
5000 EGP431,252.50000 KHR
10000 EGP862,505.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Egyptian Pound
1 KHR0.01159 EGP
5 KHR0.05797 EGP
10 KHR0.11594 EGP
20 KHR0.23188 EGP
50 KHR0.57971 EGP
100 KHR1.15941 EGP
250 KHR2.89853 EGP
500 KHR5.79705 EGP
1000 KHR11.59410 EGP
2000 KHR23.18820 EGP
5000 KHR57.97050 EGP
10000 KHR115.94100 EGP