1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Cambodian riels

Convert EGP to KHR at the real exchange rate

1000 egp
133139 khr

1.00000 EGP = 133.13900 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.0908590.88031.493921.662120.9634518.7348
1 GBP1.1496911.2541104.4811.717491.910861.1076721.5385
1 USD0.916750.797385183.31151.36951.523690.883317.1745
1 INR0.01100350.009571120.012003110.01643830.01828910.01060240.206148

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Cambodian Riel
1 EGP133.13900 KHR
5 EGP665.69500 KHR
10 EGP1331.39000 KHR
20 EGP2662.78000 KHR
50 EGP6656.95000 KHR
100 EGP13313.90000 KHR
250 EGP33284.75000 KHR
500 EGP66569.50000 KHR
1000 EGP133139.00000 KHR
2000 EGP266278.00000 KHR
5000 EGP665695.00000 KHR
10000 EGP1331390.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Egyptian Pound
1 KHR0.00751 EGP
5 KHR0.03755 EGP
10 KHR0.07511 EGP
20 KHR0.15022 EGP
50 KHR0.37555 EGP
100 KHR0.75109 EGP
250 KHR1.87773 EGP
500 KHR3.75547 EGP
1000 KHR7.51094 EGP
2000 KHR15.02188 EGP
5000 KHR37.55470 EGP
10000 KHR75.10940 EGP