Egyptian pounds to Seychellois rupees today

Convert EGP to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
307.91 scr

1.000 EGP = 0.3079 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2641.4731.6620.96618.217
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7051.7251.9471.13221.333
1 USD0.9220.787183.1961.3581.5320.89116.79
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Seychellois Rupee
1 EGP0.30791 SCR
5 EGP1.53956 SCR
10 EGP3.07912 SCR
20 EGP6.15824 SCR
50 EGP15.39560 SCR
100 EGP30.79120 SCR
250 EGP76.97800 SCR
500 EGP153.95600 SCR
1000 EGP307.91200 SCR
2000 EGP615.82400 SCR
5000 EGP1,539.56000 SCR
10000 EGP3,079.12000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 SCR3.24768 EGP
5 SCR16.23840 EGP
10 SCR32.47680 EGP
20 SCR64.95360 EGP
50 SCR162.38400 EGP
100 SCR324.76800 EGP
250 SCR811.92000 EGP
500 SCR1,623.84000 EGP
1000 SCR3,247.68000 EGP
2000 SCR6,495.36000 EGP
5000 SCR16,238.40000 EGP
10000 SCR32,476.80000 EGP