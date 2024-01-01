Egyptian pounds to Seychellois rupees today

Convert EGP to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
284.13 scr

E£1.000 EGP = ₨0.2841 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7841.51283.5873.67332.374
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9313.95234.831
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.812.67223.553
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.929106.6444.68641.305

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Seychellois Rupee
1 EGP0,28413 SCR
5 EGP1,42066 SCR
10 EGP2,84132 SCR
20 EGP5,68264 SCR
50 EGP14,20660 SCR
100 EGP28,41320 SCR
250 EGP71,03300 SCR
500 EGP142,06600 SCR
1000 EGP284,13200 SCR
2000 EGP568,26400 SCR
5000 EGP1.420,66000 SCR
10000 EGP2.841,32000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 SCR3,51950 EGP
5 SCR17,59750 EGP
10 SCR35,19500 EGP
20 SCR70,39000 EGP
50 SCR175,97500 EGP
100 SCR351,95000 EGP
250 SCR879,87500 EGP
500 SCR1.759,75000 EGP
1000 SCR3.519,50000 EGP
2000 SCR7.039,00000 EGP
5000 SCR17.597,50000 EGP
10000 SCR35.195,00000 EGP