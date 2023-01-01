5 Seychellois rupees to Egyptian pounds

Convert SCR to EGP at the real exchange rate

5 scr
11.07 egp

1.00000 SCR = 2.21470 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.83261.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9131.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.1931.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088940.009441710.012020210.01591840.01764570.01011380.204009

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 SCR2.21470 EGP
5 SCR11.07350 EGP
10 SCR22.14700 EGP
20 SCR44.29400 EGP
50 SCR110.73500 EGP
100 SCR221.47000 EGP
250 SCR553.67500 EGP
500 SCR1107.35000 EGP
1000 SCR2214.70000 EGP
2000 SCR4429.40000 EGP
5000 SCR11073.50000 EGP
10000 SCR22147.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Seychellois Rupee
1 EGP0.45153 SCR
5 EGP2.25765 SCR
10 EGP4.51529 SCR
20 EGP9.03058 SCR
50 EGP22.57645 SCR
100 EGP45.15290 SCR
250 EGP112.88225 SCR
500 EGP225.76450 SCR
1000 EGP451.52900 SCR
2000 EGP903.05800 SCR
5000 EGP2257.64500 SCR
10000 EGP4515.29000 SCR