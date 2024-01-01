Egyptian pounds to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert EGP to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
324.71 mvr

1.000 EGP = 0.3247 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:55
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 EGP0.32471 MVR
5 EGP1.62354 MVR
10 EGP3.24707 MVR
20 EGP6.49414 MVR
50 EGP16.23535 MVR
100 EGP32.47070 MVR
250 EGP81.17675 MVR
500 EGP162.35350 MVR
1000 EGP324.70700 MVR
2000 EGP649.41400 MVR
5000 EGP1,623.53500 MVR
10000 EGP3,247.07000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Egyptian Pound
1 MVR3.07970 EGP
5 MVR15.39850 EGP
10 MVR30.79700 EGP
20 MVR61.59400 EGP
50 MVR153.98500 EGP
100 MVR307.97000 EGP
250 MVR769.92500 EGP
500 MVR1,539.85000 EGP
1000 MVR3,079.70000 EGP
2000 MVR6,159.40000 EGP
5000 MVR15,398.50000 EGP
10000 MVR30,797.00000 EGP