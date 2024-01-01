Egyptian pounds to Norwegian kroner today

Convert EGP to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
227.47 nok

1.000 EGP = 0.2275 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1953.67332.389
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66290.2633.98535.14
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.2582.70423.849
1 GBP1.271.1711.72511.946105.6954.66641.149

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Norwegian Krone
1 EGP0.22747 NOK
5 EGP1.13734 NOK
10 EGP2.27468 NOK
20 EGP4.54936 NOK
50 EGP11.37340 NOK
100 EGP22.74680 NOK
250 EGP56.86700 NOK
500 EGP113.73400 NOK
1000 EGP227.46800 NOK
2000 EGP454.93600 NOK
5000 EGP1,137.34000 NOK
10000 EGP2,274.68000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Egyptian Pound
1 NOK4.39622 EGP
5 NOK21.98110 EGP
10 NOK43.96220 EGP
20 NOK87.92440 EGP
50 NOK219.81100 EGP
100 NOK439.62200 EGP
250 NOK1,099.05500 EGP
500 NOK2,198.11000 EGP
1000 NOK4,396.22000 EGP
2000 NOK8,792.44000 EGP
5000 NOK21,981.10000 EGP
10000 NOK43,962.20000 EGP