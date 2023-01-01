1 Egyptian pound to Norwegian kroner

Convert EGP to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 egp
0.35 nok

1.00000 EGP = 0.34838 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30
 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9171.369750.7980531.5241683.31153.672628.8355
1 EUR1.090511.493710.87031.6620990.85124.0049731.4451
1 CAD0.730060.66947310.5826271.1127360.82242.6812221.0517
1 GBP1.253051.149031.7163711.90985104.3934.6019536.1323

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Norwegian Krone
1 EGP0.34838 NOK
5 EGP1.74192 NOK
10 EGP3.48383 NOK
20 EGP6.96766 NOK
50 EGP17.41915 NOK
100 EGP34.83830 NOK
250 EGP87.09575 NOK
500 EGP174.19150 NOK
1000 EGP348.38300 NOK
2000 EGP696.76600 NOK
5000 EGP1741.91500 NOK
10000 EGP3483.83000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Egyptian Pound
1 NOK2.87040 EGP
5 NOK14.35200 EGP
10 NOK28.70400 EGP
20 NOK57.40800 EGP
50 NOK143.52000 EGP
100 NOK287.04000 EGP
250 NOK717.60000 EGP
500 NOK1435.20000 EGP
1000 NOK2870.40000 EGP
2000 NOK5740.80000 EGP
5000 NOK14352.00000 EGP
10000 NOK28704.00000 EGP