Egyptian pounds to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert EGP to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
95,804 mga

1.000 EGP = 95.80 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2551.4731.6620.96618.227
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6831.7251.9461.13221.343
1 USD0.9220.787183.1921.3581.5320.89116.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Malagasy Ariary
1 EGP95.80380 MGA
5 EGP479.01900 MGA
10 EGP958.03800 MGA
20 EGP1,916.07600 MGA
50 EGP4,790.19000 MGA
100 EGP9,580.38000 MGA
250 EGP23,950.95000 MGA
500 EGP47,901.90000 MGA
1000 EGP95,803.80000 MGA
2000 EGP191,607.60000 MGA
5000 EGP479,019.00000 MGA
10000 EGP958,038.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Egyptian Pound
1 MGA0.01044 EGP
5 MGA0.05219 EGP
10 MGA0.10438 EGP
20 MGA0.20876 EGP
50 MGA0.52190 EGP
100 MGA1.04380 EGP
250 MGA2.60950 EGP
500 MGA5.21900 EGP
1000 MGA10.43800 EGP
2000 MGA20.87600 EGP
5000 MGA52.19000 EGP
10000 MGA104.38000 EGP