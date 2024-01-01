Egyptian pounds to Comorian francs today

Convert EGP to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
9,668 kmf

1.000 EGP = 9.668 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:53
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9221.3580.7871.53283.1943.67332.388
1 EUR1.08511.4730.8541.66290.2613.98535.14
1 CAD0.7360.67910.581.12861.262.70423.849
1 GBP1.271.1711.72511.946105.6854.66541.145

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Comorian Franc
1 EGP9.66813 KMF
5 EGP48.34065 KMF
10 EGP96.68130 KMF
20 EGP193.36260 KMF
50 EGP483.40650 KMF
100 EGP966.81300 KMF
250 EGP2,417.03250 KMF
500 EGP4,834.06500 KMF
1000 EGP9,668.13000 KMF
2000 EGP19,336.26000 KMF
5000 EGP48,340.65000 KMF
10000 EGP96,681.30000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 KMF0.10343 EGP
5 KMF0.51717 EGP
10 KMF1.03433 EGP
20 KMF2.06866 EGP
50 KMF5.17165 EGP
100 KMF10.34330 EGP
250 KMF25.85825 EGP
500 KMF51.71650 EGP
1000 KMF103.43300 EGP
2000 KMF206.86600 EGP
5000 KMF517.16500 EGP
10000 KMF1,034.33000 EGP