Israeli new sheqels to Comorian francs today

Convert ILS to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
123,576 kmf

1.000 ILS = 123.6 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.7081.4721.6580.96818.214
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2361.7241.9421.13321.331
1 USD0.9160.782183.1231.3491.520.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Comorian Franc
1 ILS123.57600 KMF
5 ILS617.88000 KMF
10 ILS1,235.76000 KMF
20 ILS2,471.52000 KMF
50 ILS6,178.80000 KMF
100 ILS12,357.60000 KMF
250 ILS30,894.00000 KMF
500 ILS61,788.00000 KMF
1000 ILS123,576.00000 KMF
2000 ILS247,152.00000 KMF
5000 ILS617,880.00000 KMF
10000 ILS1,235,760.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KMF0.00809 ILS
5 KMF0.04046 ILS
10 KMF0.08092 ILS
20 KMF0.16184 ILS
50 KMF0.40461 ILS
100 KMF0.80922 ILS
250 KMF2.02305 ILS
500 KMF4.04610 ILS
1000 KMF8.09219 ILS
2000 KMF16.18438 ILS
5000 KMF40.46095 ILS
10000 KMF80.92190 ILS