Swiss francs to Comorian francs today

Convert CHF to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
509,020 kmf

1.000 CHF = 509.0 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.920.78683.0911.3581.531151.5451.655
1 EUR1.08710.85490.3071.4761.664164.7151.798
1 GBP1.2721.1711105.721.7281.948192.8182.105
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8240.02

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Comorian Franc
1 CHF509.02000 KMF
5 CHF2,545.10000 KMF
10 CHF5,090.20000 KMF
20 CHF10,180.40000 KMF
50 CHF25,451.00000 KMF
100 CHF50,902.00000 KMF
250 CHF127,255.00000 KMF
500 CHF254,510.00000 KMF
1000 CHF509,020.00000 KMF
2000 CHF1,018,040.00000 KMF
5000 CHF2,545,100.00000 KMF
10000 CHF5,090,200.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Swiss Franc
1 KMF0.00196 CHF
5 KMF0.00982 CHF
10 KMF0.01965 CHF
20 KMF0.03929 CHF
50 KMF0.09823 CHF
100 KMF0.19646 CHF
250 KMF0.49114 CHF
500 KMF0.98228 CHF
1000 KMF1.96456 CHF
2000 KMF3.92912 CHF
5000 KMF9.82280 CHF
10000 KMF19.64560 CHF