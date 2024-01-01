Indonesian rupiahs to Comorian francs today

Convert IDR to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
28,696 kmf

1.000 IDR = 0.02870 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.10.9171.341.5211.350.7837.823
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.094
1 EUR1.09190.65711.4621.6591.4720.8548.535
1 SGD0.74662.0240.68411.1351.0070.5845.839

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Comorian Franc
1 IDR0.02870 KMF
5 IDR0.14348 KMF
10 IDR0.28695 KMF
20 IDR0.57391 KMF
50 IDR1.43478 KMF
100 IDR2.86955 KMF
250 IDR7.17388 KMF
500 IDR14.34775 KMF
1000 IDR28.69550 KMF
2000 IDR57.39100 KMF
5000 IDR143.47750 KMF
10000 IDR286.95500 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KMF34.84870 IDR
5 KMF174.24350 IDR
10 KMF348.48700 IDR
20 KMF696.97400 IDR
50 KMF1,742.43500 IDR
100 KMF3,484.87000 IDR
250 KMF8,712.17500 IDR
500 KMF17,424.35000 IDR
1000 KMF34,848.70000 IDR
2000 KMF69,697.40000 IDR
5000 KMF174,243.50000 IDR
10000 KMF348,487.00000 IDR