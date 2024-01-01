20 Indonesian rupiahs to Comorian francs

20 idr
1 kmf

Rp1.000 IDR = CF0.02872 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:27
IDR to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

KMF
1 IDR to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02880.0288
Low0.02780.0278
Average0.02840.0281
Change3.17%3.36%
1 IDR to KMF stats

The performance of IDR to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0288 and a 30 day low of 0.0278. This means the 30 day average was 0.0284. The change for IDR to KMF was 3.17.

The performance of IDR to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0288 and a 90 day low of 0.0278. This means the 90 day average was 0.0281. The change for IDR to KMF was 3.36.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9610.9061.3091.4891.3550.7637.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.65511.4441.6431.4950.8438.606
1 SGD0.76464.1590.69211.1381.0350.5835.959

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Comorian Franc
1 IDR0.02872 KMF
5 IDR0.14358 KMF
10 IDR0.28716 KMF
20 IDR0.57431 KMF
50 IDR1.43579 KMF
100 IDR2.87157 KMF
250 IDR7.17893 KMF
500 IDR14.35785 KMF
1000 IDR28.71570 KMF
2000 IDR57.43140 KMF
5000 IDR143.57850 KMF
10000 IDR287.15700 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 KMF34.82420 IDR
5 KMF174.12100 IDR
10 KMF348.24200 IDR
20 KMF696.48400 IDR
50 KMF1,741.21000 IDR
100 KMF3,482.42000 IDR
250 KMF8,706.05000 IDR
500 KMF17,412.10000 IDR
1000 KMF34,824.20000 IDR
2000 KMF69,648.40000 IDR
5000 KMF174,121.00000 IDR
10000 KMF348,242.00000 IDR