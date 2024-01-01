100 Indonesian rupiahs to Comorian francs
Convert IDR to KMF at the real exchange rate
IDR to KMF conversion chart
1 IDR = 0.02872 KMF
0
|1 IDR to KMF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0288
|0.0288
|Low
|0.0278
|0.0278
|Average
|0.0284
|0.0281
|Change
|3.17%
|3.36%
|View full history
1 IDR to KMF stats
The performance of IDR to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0288 and a 30 day low of 0.0278. This means the 30 day average was 0.0284. The change for IDR to KMF was 3.17.
The performance of IDR to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0288 and a 90 day low of 0.0278. This means the 90 day average was 0.0281. The change for IDR to KMF was 3.36.
|Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 KMF
|34.82420 IDR
|5 KMF
|174.12100 IDR
|10 KMF
|348.24200 IDR
|20 KMF
|696.48400 IDR
|50 KMF
|1,741.21000 IDR
|100 KMF
|3,482.42000 IDR
|250 KMF
|8,706.05000 IDR
|500 KMF
|17,412.10000 IDR
|1000 KMF
|34,824.20000 IDR
|2000 KMF
|69,648.40000 IDR
|5000 KMF
|174,121.00000 IDR
|10000 KMF
|348,242.00000 IDR