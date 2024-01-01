Singapore dollars to Comorian francs today

Convert SGD to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
340,849 kmf

S$1.000 SGD = CF340.8 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:19
SGD to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KMF
1 SGD to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High341.0320341.1910
Low337.7770335.6430
Average339.3839338.2988
Change0.21%1.53%
1 SGD to KMF stats

The performance of SGD to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 341.0320 and a 30 day low of 337.7770. This means the 30 day average was 339.3839. The change for SGD to KMF was 0.21.

The performance of SGD to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 341.1910 and a 90 day low of 335.6430. This means the 90 day average was 338.2988. The change for SGD to KMF was 1.53.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 SGD340.84900 KMF
5 SGD1,704.24500 KMF
10 SGD3,408.49000 KMF
20 SGD6,816.98000 KMF
50 SGD17,042.45000 KMF
100 SGD34,084.90000 KMF
250 SGD85,212.25000 KMF
500 SGD170,424.50000 KMF
1000 SGD340,849.00000 KMF
2000 SGD681,698.00000 KMF
5000 SGD1,704,245.00000 KMF
10000 SGD3,408,490.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Singapore Dollar
1 KMF0.00293 SGD
5 KMF0.01467 SGD
10 KMF0.02934 SGD
20 KMF0.05868 SGD
50 KMF0.14669 SGD
100 KMF0.29339 SGD
250 KMF0.73346 SGD
500 KMF1.46693 SGD
1000 KMF2.93385 SGD
2000 KMF5.86770 SGD
5000 KMF14.66925 SGD
10000 KMF29.33850 SGD