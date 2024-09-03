Singapore dollar to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Comorian francs is currently 340.830 today, reflecting a 0.233% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.805% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 341.184 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 337.964 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.273% increase in value.