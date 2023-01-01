1 Swiss franc to Comorian francs

Convert CHF to KMF at the real exchange rate

1 chf
513 kmf

1.00000 CHF = 513.21600 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.91710.79977683.33381.36841.52614149.1351.6533
1 EUR1.090410.872190.86721.49211.6641162.6151.80276
1 GBP1.250351.146661104.1961.710981.9082186.4712.06721
1 INR0.01199990.01100510.0095972610.01642070.01831351.789610.0198395

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Comorian Franc
1 CHF513.21600 KMF
5 CHF2566.08000 KMF
10 CHF5132.16000 KMF
20 CHF10264.32000 KMF
50 CHF25660.80000 KMF
100 CHF51321.60000 KMF
250 CHF128304.00000 KMF
500 CHF256608.00000 KMF
1000 CHF513216.00000 KMF
2000 CHF1026432.00000 KMF
5000 CHF2566080.00000 KMF
10000 CHF5132160.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Swiss Franc
1 KMF0.00195 CHF
5 KMF0.00974 CHF
10 KMF0.01948 CHF
20 KMF0.03897 CHF
50 KMF0.09742 CHF
100 KMF0.19485 CHF
250 KMF0.48712 CHF
500 KMF0.97425 CHF
1000 KMF1.94850 CHF
2000 KMF3.89700 CHF
5000 KMF9.74250 CHF
10000 KMF19.48500 CHF