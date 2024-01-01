Convert EGP to KMF at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Comorian francs today

1,000 egp
9,578 kmf

E£1.000 EGP = CF9.578 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:16
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Comorian Franc
1 EGP9,57777 KMF
5 EGP47,88885 KMF
10 EGP95,77770 KMF
20 EGP191,55540 KMF
50 EGP478,88850 KMF
100 EGP957,77700 KMF
250 EGP2.394,44250 KMF
500 EGP4.788,88500 KMF
1000 EGP9.577,77000 KMF
2000 EGP19.155,54000 KMF
5000 EGP47.888,85000 KMF
10000 EGP95.777,70000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 KMF0,10441 EGP
5 KMF0,52204 EGP
10 KMF1,04408 EGP
20 KMF2,08816 EGP
50 KMF5,22040 EGP
100 KMF10,44080 EGP
250 KMF26,10200 EGP
500 KMF52,20400 EGP
1000 KMF104,40800 EGP
2000 KMF208,81600 EGP
5000 KMF522,04000 EGP
10000 KMF1.044,08000 EGP