Convert KMF to EGP at the real exchange rate

2,000 Comorian francs to Egyptian pounds

2,000 kmf
209.17 egp

CF1.000 KMF = E£0.1046 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10540.1054
Low0.10370.1029
Average0.10440.1041
Change0.32%1.12%
1 KMF to EGP stats

The performance of KMF to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1054 and a 30 day low of 0.1037. This means the 30 day average was 0.1044. The change for KMF to EGP was 0.32.

The performance of KMF to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1054 and a 90 day low of 0.1029. This means the 90 day average was 0.1041. The change for KMF to EGP was 1.12.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 KMF0,10458 EGP
5 KMF0,52292 EGP
10 KMF1,04583 EGP
20 KMF2,09166 EGP
50 KMF5,22915 EGP
100 KMF10,45830 EGP
250 KMF26,14575 EGP
500 KMF52,29150 EGP
1000 KMF104,58300 EGP
2000 KMF209,16600 EGP
5000 KMF522,91500 EGP
10000 KMF1.045,83000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Comorian Franc
1 EGP9,56178 KMF
5 EGP47,80890 KMF
10 EGP95,61780 KMF
20 EGP191,23560 KMF
50 EGP478,08900 KMF
100 EGP956,17800 KMF
250 EGP2.390,44500 KMF
500 EGP4.780,89000 KMF
1000 EGP9.561,78000 KMF
2000 EGP19.123,56000 KMF
5000 EGP47.808,90000 KMF
10000 EGP95.617,80000 KMF