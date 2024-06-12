Egyptian pound to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Comorian francs is currently 9,578 today, reflecting a -0.555% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.765% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 9,648 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 9,487 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.639% increase in value.