Comorian franc to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Comorian franc to Egyptian pounds is currently 0,105 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Comorian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.858% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Comorian franc to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0,106 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0,104 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.876% increase in value.