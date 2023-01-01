1 Egyptian pound to Comorian francs

Convert EGP to KMF at the real exchange rate

1 egp
14 kmf

1.00000 EGP = 14.40840 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Comorian Franc
1 EGP14.40840 KMF
5 EGP72.04200 KMF
10 EGP144.08400 KMF
20 EGP288.16800 KMF
50 EGP720.42000 KMF
100 EGP1440.84000 KMF
250 EGP3602.10000 KMF
500 EGP7204.20000 KMF
1000 EGP14408.40000 KMF
2000 EGP28816.80000 KMF
5000 EGP72042.00000 KMF
10000 EGP144084.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 KMF0.06940 EGP
5 KMF0.34702 EGP
10 KMF0.69404 EGP
20 KMF1.38808 EGP
50 KMF3.47020 EGP
100 KMF6.94039 EGP
250 KMF17.35098 EGP
500 KMF34.70195 EGP
1000 KMF69.40390 EGP
2000 KMF138.80780 EGP
5000 KMF347.01950 EGP
10000 KMF694.03900 EGP