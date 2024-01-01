Convert CZK to KMF at the real exchange rate

Czech korunas to Comorian francs today

10,000 czk
1,99,306 kmf

Kč1.000 CZK = CF19.93 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,478.664.33589.83934.8090.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,375.374.03283.56332.3780.897
1 GBP1.1871.27611,754.775.144106.61441.3091.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Comorian Franc
1 CZK19,93060 KMF
5 CZK99,65300 KMF
10 CZK199,30600 KMF
20 CZK398,61200 KMF
50 CZK996,53000 KMF
100 CZK1.993,06000 KMF
250 CZK4.982,65000 KMF
500 CZK9.965,30000 KMF
1000 CZK19.930,60000 KMF
2000 CZK39.861,20000 KMF
5000 CZK99.653,00000 KMF
10000 CZK199.306,00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KMF0,05017 CZK
5 KMF0,25087 CZK
10 KMF0,50174 CZK
20 KMF1,00348 CZK
50 KMF2,50871 CZK
100 KMF5,01741 CZK
250 KMF12,54352 CZK
500 KMF25,08705 CZK
1000 KMF50,17410 CZK
2000 KMF100,34820 CZK
5000 KMF250,87050 CZK
10000 KMF501,74100 CZK