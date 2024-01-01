Convert KMF to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 Comorian franc to Czech korunas

1 kmf
0.05 czk

CF1.000 KMF = Kč0.05090 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05090.0517
Low0.04990.0499
Average0.05040.0507
Change1.44%-1.01%
1 KMF to CZK stats

The performance of KMF to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0509 and a 30 day low of 0.0499. This means the 30 day average was 0.0504. The change for KMF to CZK was 1.44.

The performance of KMF to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0517 and a 90 day low of 0.0499. This means the 90 day average was 0.0507. The change for KMF to CZK was -1.01.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KMF0,05090 CZK
5 KMF0,25449 CZK
10 KMF0,50898 CZK
20 KMF1,01796 CZK
50 KMF2,54490 CZK
100 KMF5,08979 CZK
250 KMF12,72448 CZK
500 KMF25,44895 CZK
1000 KMF50,89790 CZK
2000 KMF101,79580 CZK
5000 KMF254,48950 CZK
10000 KMF508,97900 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Comorian Franc
1 CZK19,64720 KMF
5 CZK98,23600 KMF
10 CZK196,47200 KMF
20 CZK392,94400 KMF
50 CZK982,36000 KMF
100 CZK1.964,72000 KMF
250 CZK4.911,80000 KMF
500 CZK9.823,60000 KMF
1000 CZK19.647,20000 KMF
2000 CZK39.294,40000 KMF
5000 CZK98.236,00000 KMF
10000 CZK196.472,00000 KMF