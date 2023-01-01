250 Czech korunas to Comorian francs

Convert CZK to KMF at the real exchange rate

250 czk
4976 kmf

1.00000 CZK = 19.90500 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.106650.8684351425.484.3386592.023132.64980.93316
1 USD0.9036510.7847451288.13.9204583.154729.50330.8432
1 GBP1.15151.274311641.434.99594105.96437.59611.07453
1 KRW0.000701520.0007763370.00060922610.003043590.06455610.02290450.000654608

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Comorian Franc
1 CZK19.90500 KMF
5 CZK99.52500 KMF
10 CZK199.05000 KMF
20 CZK398.10000 KMF
50 CZK995.25000 KMF
100 CZK1990.50000 KMF
250 CZK4976.25000 KMF
500 CZK9952.50000 KMF
1000 CZK19905.00000 KMF
2000 CZK39810.00000 KMF
5000 CZK99525.00000 KMF
10000 CZK199050.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KMF0.05024 CZK
5 KMF0.25119 CZK
10 KMF0.50239 CZK
20 KMF1.00477 CZK
50 KMF2.51193 CZK
100 KMF5.02386 CZK
250 KMF12.55965 CZK
500 KMF25.11930 CZK
1000 KMF50.23860 CZK
2000 KMF100.47720 CZK
5000 KMF251.19300 CZK
10000 KMF502.38600 CZK