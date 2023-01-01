250 Egyptian pounds to Comorian francs

Convert EGP to KMF at the real exchange rate

250 egp
3,665 kmf

1.00000 EGP = 14.65990 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.916651.36960.7973211.5235883.31153.6725528.8306
1 EUR1.090911.49410.869751.6620790.88454.0063831.4513
1 CAD0.730140.66930110.5821561.1124360.82912.6814821.0504
1 GBP1.25421.149761.7177511.91087104.4894.6061136.1593

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Comorian Franc
1 EGP14.65990 KMF
5 EGP73.29950 KMF
10 EGP146.59900 KMF
20 EGP293.19800 KMF
50 EGP732.99500 KMF
100 EGP1465.99000 KMF
250 EGP3664.97500 KMF
500 EGP7329.95000 KMF
1000 EGP14659.90000 KMF
2000 EGP29319.80000 KMF
5000 EGP73299.50000 KMF
10000 EGP146599.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 KMF0.06821 EGP
5 KMF0.34107 EGP
10 KMF0.68213 EGP
20 KMF1.36427 EGP
50 KMF3.41067 EGP
100 KMF6.82134 EGP
250 KMF17.05335 EGP
500 KMF34.10670 EGP
1000 KMF68.21340 EGP
2000 KMF136.42680 EGP
5000 KMF341.06700 EGP
10000 KMF682.13400 EGP